Launched Tadias.com

I recently launched a news style website for Tadias Magazine. The site is my first stab at deconstructing the WordPress content management system and the idea that personal publishing should always adhere to the rather boring blog format.

At root WordPress is a fully functional open source CMS that is quite easy to play with and modify. Many media companies use their own customized versions of WordPress to power large complex sites, so it shouldn't be that difficult to give the average user this power in the form of feature rich easily customizable templates.